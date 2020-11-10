Archbishop Timothy Broglio calls on faithful to show gratitude for American veterans on Veterans Day

by Archdiocese of Military Services USA, Contributor
Spectators and veterans hold up “Thank You” signs during the Fayetteville Veterans Day parade in Fayetteville, N.C., Nov. 10, 2012.
Timothy Hale | for AMS
WASHINGTON, D.C.—On the occasion of Veterans Day, when the Nation pauses to honor those who have served in war or peace, living and deceased, His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D., Archbishop for the Military Services, USA is calling on the faithful to show their gratitude “for the sacrifice service members, veterans, and their families make for the benefit of us all.”
In a letter to benefactors of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS), Archbishop Broglio expresses his own gratitude for their continued support, without which American Catholics in military service would find it difficult if not impossible to exercise their faith.
Archbishop Broglio writes in part:
“Throughout what has been a very tumultuous year, with your prayers, love, and support, AMS priests have been able to minister to service members and their families. They have celebrated Masses outdoors and via live stream, recorded inspirational talks for those in quarantine, anointed and comforted the sick, and administered the other sacraments.
“Your support has been of tremendous help, allowing the AMS and her priests to care for the spiritual needs of service members and their families. The fruits of your prayers and charitable acts enrich the lives of our Nation's service members. Your love for them is felt by those stationed in remote locations who are able to participate in the celebration of the Eucharist, those serving stateside who can receive counsel and guidance from chaplains, and veterans undergoing treatment at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, especially those in need of Holy Communion or the anointing of the sick.”
Normally, the AMS holds its Annual Benefit around this time in November. But this year, due to social distancing guidelines mandated by the District of Columbia over COVID-19, the 12th Annual Benefit, set for Nov. 21, has been cancelled, leaving a $425,000 hole in the AMS operating budget. The AMS receives no funding from the government or the military. It depends entirely on private giving for survival. Gifts are gratefully accepted at milarch.org/annual-benefit/.
Archbishop Broglio notes in his letter that “November also calls for us to pray for the souls of those who have fallen and for the consolation of those who mourn and of those wounded in service to our nation. Prayer leads us to action. A simple but powerful way action can accompany each of our prayers is through charity. As Pope Benedict XVI reminds us in Caritas in Veritate, charity is love received and given; it is by which God’s love manifests in human relationships.”