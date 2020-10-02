Area homeless remember their brother

As the sun began to set, the area homeless community and a small ecumenical group gathered inside the entrance of the old Central Catholic School grounds on Sept 28 to remember their brother, Richard Galindo, who passed away on Sept. 20.
Galindo had been a visitor of Central Catholic for the past few weeks after his house burned down. He suffered complications from diabetes, was admitted into the hospital then released to Salvation Army where he later died.
Two volunteers from the Unitarian Universalists Church led the group in “Amazing Grace” and Father Pete Elizardo, the pastor of Sacred Heart Church and Central Catholic Campus, began the service in prayer.
Two representatives of the “Homeless helping Homeless Community”, Rosie Garcia and Jeffrey Smith, recited readings from the Bible, and Father Elizardo gave a short homily, reminding those gathered that God loves them just as they are.
Father Bruce Wilson, a retired priest from Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, commended them for caring for Richard, “bringing him food when he could no longer get it himself.”
Some members of the community spoke fondly of their brother Richard and shared memories of his presence among them. During the closing hymn, people placed a small electrical candle near his picture and wrote their names on a chalkboard.
Jaime Reyna, Director of Social Ministry for the diocese, coordinated the event with Father Elizardo and ecumenical groups affiliated with helping the homeless. He said that the ceremony was simple but powerful. “I have people texting me that it was great. Remember, in their world, they’re not used to retreats or traditional church. To them this service was 'church,'” Reyna said. “It’s what we're called to do as Catholics to meet them where they're at and that may mean going beyond our church walls.”