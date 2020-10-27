Artists from Marvel and DC Comics depict saints as comic-book heroes

Latest installment of “Saints Chronicles” graphic novel series features Pope St. Celestine V, St. Ignatius of Loyola,, St. Clare, St. Germaine of Pibrac and St. Vincent de Paul
Boston, MA (Oct. 27, 2020) — Too often, the saints are thought of as flawless men and women who led perfect yet boring lives, but nothing could be further from the truth. The lives of the saints were in fact filled with drama and conflict, heroism and sacrifice, tragedy and triumph.
Created by top Marvel Comics and DC Comics talent, the “Saints Chronicles” graphic novels bring vividly to life the stories of these courageous Christians. All five volumes of this popular series are packed with engaging texts and dramatic images that captivate readers of all ages and inspire them to appreciate and live out their faith more fully.
In the fifth and newest volume, readers will dive into the lives of some of Christianity’s boldest heroes, including:
The stirring adventures of these brave Christian souls show that God has entrusted each person with a unique mission, frequently requiring daring sacrifice and heroism.
Appealing to both children and adults, these graphic novels educate, enlighten, entertain, and inspire while illuminating the path of holiness and revealing that a life of faith, far from being dull, provides the greatest adventures possible.
About Sophia Institute Press
Sophia Institute Press publishes and distributes faithful Catholic classics and new texts by the great and enduring figures of the Catholic intellectual tradition. Sophia was established to nurture the spiritual, moral, and cultural life of souls and to spread the Gospel of Christ in conformity with the authentic teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 2013, Sophia launched Sophia Institute for Teachers, an initiative that provides classroom teachers with the instructional materials and catechetical training they need to educate their students and prepare them to live their lives as active and faithful Catholics.
Sophia also serves as a leading online source for Catholic community, devotions, and other spiritual and practical resources. Our three major online platforms include www.CrisisMagazine.com, www.CatholicExchange.com, and www.EpicPew.com.