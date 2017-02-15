Ash Wednesday marks opening of Lent on March 1

Easter is a moveable feast, so the date of Ash Wednesday changes every year too. Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, occurs 46 days before Easter, which this year falls on April 16 so Ash Wednesday will be on March 1.

Ash Wednesday is a day of strict fasting and abstinence. According to Canon Law people who are 18-59 are required to fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Fasting consists of only eating one full meal. Two small meals (which together do not equal a full meal) are also allowed, with no snacking in between. Catholics who are 14 and older should participate in abstinence from meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday and all the Fridays throughout Lent.

For information on Ash Wednesday services call your parish or a parish near your work for information. Numbers for parishes are available at diocesecc.org/parishfinder.