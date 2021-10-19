New class admitted to candidacy for the permanent diaconate

The 12 candidates for the permanent diaconate are: Michael Jeffrey Brady, John Ray Cantu, Ignacio Puga Donez, Jr., Thomas Christopher Gonzalez, Brian Richard Iber, William Herbert Larsen, Charles Edward Mendoza, Edward Lee Mireles, Adrian Perez, Adrian Rodriguez, Ray Anthony Saenz and Vincent John Stark.
All photos by Rebecca Esparza | For STC See more photos below.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Rite of Candidacy of a new diaconate class during a Mass at St. Pius X Church on Oct. 8, formally accepting the candidates and initiating the period of formation that will conclude with their ordination to the permanent diaconate.
Deacon Michael Mantz, director of the permanent diaconate program for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, said their formal ordination is still at least three years away.
“This candidacy Mass was a stepping-stone to the next level,” he said. “They have already given two years to the program and if all goes as planned, they will be ordained as Deacons by 2024.”
Bishop Mulvey thanked the men for their dedication with the program so far and noted the sacrifices they have made will be well worth their diligent work at the end.
“Thank you for answering the call. I understand there are other things in your lives calling you, as well, such as your families and your professional lives. Tonight we are celebrating your admission into candidacy, which is a rite of the church,” Bishop Mulvey said. “And you being here means you are saying: ‘Yes, I am ready to move ahead.’”
During his homily, Bishop Mulvey encouraged the aspirants to let the Holy Spirit guide them through this last phase of their candidacy and beyond.
“Remember, the Lord told Jeremiah, ‘Don’t worry, I will give you the words.’ The Holy Spirit will help you prepare for your classes, eventual ordination and your homilies. This is the attitude of anyone who is ordained: Let the words of Jesus come into our minds, spoken through our lips and reside in our hearts,” he said.
Bishop Mulvey also called upon the aspirants to remember the importance of working together, whether during their formation classes or someday as a Deacon in a parish.
“Sometimes it’s not easy to do together what you think you could do much better by yourself. But that is not Holy Orders. Holy Orders is working together, as the Trinity works together, so that the fruit of what you do is the fruit that comes from God,” he said.
After his homily, Bishop Mulvey called the aspirants to the altar for a special blessing and presented each one with a certificate. When the Mass concluded, the men and their families were invited to a small celebratory dinner in the parish hall.