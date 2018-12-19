IWA athletes bring on the spirit of Christmas

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

The Incarnate Word Academy varsity boys’ basketball team invited fans and members of the IWA community to join them during their third annual Toy Toss Basketball Game on Dec. 14.

Toy Toss attendees were encouraged to bring new, soft toys such as stuffed teddy bears, animals, and characters in lieu of admission to the game. The toys collected during the event were donated to both the Ronald McDonald House and Toys for Tots of Corpus Christi.

This year, the varsity boys’ basketball team was able to supply the local nonprofits with 258 new stuffed toys. The team also held a stuffed toy drive throughout the week prior to the game so those unable to attend could donate as well.

“Being able to present these toys to our local nonprofit organizations is a great experience for the whole team,” IWA Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Doug Nichols said. “Every year, our athletes love to share the spirit of Christmas with as many children as possible.”