Be beacons of light

by Bishop Michael Mulvey Diocese of Corpus Christi

The destructive path of Hurricane Harvey impacted countless lives throughout the Texas Gulf Coast region, including hundreds of families and communities within our diocese. In the days, weeks, which followed I visited the most devastated and displaced parish communities and spoke to many victims affected by this tragedy. Their stories were heartbreaking. The catastrophe had the power to break our spirit.

The return to normalcy for many in our diocese remains a challenge. Many homes and parishes still have not seen many repairs or the help they properly need. There are still some who lack the necessities like food and running water. Let us not lose courage. You are not alone. We are a body when one member is hurt the whole body feels it. So, let us continue to be that example of holiness in these trying times. The worst thing we can do is leave only passing glances to those who need our help. As Christians, we must extend a hand and lift the lowly.

Even still a year after the storm, I continue to witness great resilience, creativity in attempting solutions, tremendous generosity from those near and far.

Last month, we had the joy of recognizing many individuals and organizations for their contributions in the recovery efforts. Each one of them was a sign of God’s love for the persons they touched with their generosity. People who mirrored God’s loving care for his children.

Over the summer approximately 300 young volunteers have come and concretely responded with the relief efforts.

In his March 2018 apostolic exhortation “Rejoice and be Glad,” Pope Francis reminds us of our call to holiness in today’s world. He points out five signs of holiness:

Grounded. Being solidly grounded in God gives us the inner strength to be a steady "witness of holiness through patience and constancy in doing good;"

Joyful. "The necessary result of the love of charity is joy;"

Bold. We are called to proclaim that Christ is Lord with boldness, enthusiasm and apostolic fervor;

Communal. "Growth in holiness is a journey in community, side by side with others;"

Prayerful. Prayer involves listening as well as speaking. Silence is essential as we discern where the Lord is calling us. We should not be reluctant to ask God for his help in prayers of supplication, praying for our needs and the needs of others.

While Pope Francis gives us the knowledge to be holy, we have the opportunity and the choice to be that example, that beacon of light to those in need.

I have witnessed these signs of holiness in our parishioners and the unity they built within the Body of Christ. I have seen the joy in the many volunteers that come to visit. I have seen the community come together wonderfully in their efforts to help the victims. When we respond to God’s call to holiness, we not only look at these signs, but we see how it impacts the community as a whole.





MENSAJE DEL OBISPO



Sé faro de luz



El paso destructivo del huracán Harvey impactó a innumerables vidas en toda la región de la Costa del Golfo de Texas, incluyendo a cientos de familias y comunidades dentro de nuestra diócesis. En los días, semanas siguientes, visité las comunidades parroquiales más devastadas y desplazadas y hablé con muchas víctimas afectadas por esta tragedia. Sus historias fueron desgarradoras. La catástrofe tuvo el poder de romper nuestro espíritu.

El regreso a la normalidad para muchos en nuestra diócesis sigue siendo un desafío. Muchos hogares y parroquias todavía no han visto muchas reparaciones ni la ayuda que necesitan de manera adecuada. Todavía hay algunos que carecen de las necesidades basicas, como comida y agua corriente. No perdamos fortaleza porque ustedes no estan solos. Somos un cuerpo, cuando un miembro se lastima, todo el cuerpo lo siente. Entonces, continuémos siendo ese ejemplo de santidad en estos tiempos difíciles. Lo peor que podemos hacer es dejar pasar solo miradas fugaces sin hacer caso de aquellos que necesitan nuestra ayuda. Como cristianos, es nuestro deber extender una mano y levantar a los humildes.

Incluso aún a un año después de la tormenta, continúo siendo testigo de una gran capacidad de recuperación, creatividad en el intento de soluciones, y gran generosidad de los que están cerca y lejos.

El mes pasado, tuvimos la alegría de reconocer a muchas personas y organizaciones por sus contribuciones en los esfuerzos de recuperación. Cada uno de ellos era un signo del amor de Dios a las personas que tocaban con su generosidad. Gente que refleja el amoroso cuidado de Dios por sus hijos.

Durante el verano, aproximadamente 300 jóvenes voluntarios han venido y han respondido concretamente a los esfuerzos de ayuda.

En marzo de 2018 en su exhortación apostólica ¡Regocíjate y alégrate! El Llamado a la Santidad, el Papa Francisco nos recuerda nuestro llamado a la Santidad. El señala cinco signos de santidad.

Fundamentado . Estar sólidamente arraigados en Dios nos da la fuerza interior para ser un "testigo de la santidad" a través de la paciencia y la constancia haciendo el bien.

Alegre. El resultado necesario del amor de la caridad es la alegría;

Franco. Estamos llamados a proclamar que Cristo es el Señor con valentía, entusiasmo y fervor apostólico;

Comunal. El crecimiento en santidad es un viaje en comunidad, al lado de otros;

Devoto. La oración implica escuchar y hablar. El silencio es importante cuando discernimos a dónde el Señor nos está llamando. Sin embargo, no debemos ser reacios a pedirle a Dios su ayuda en oraciones de súplica, orando por nuestras necesidades y las de los demás.

Mientras que el Papa Francisco nos da el conocimiento para ser santos, tenemos la oportunidad y la opción de ser ese ejemplo, ese faro de luz para los necesitados.

He sido testigo de estas señales de santidad en nuestros feligreses y en la unidad que construyeron dentro del Cuerpo de Cristo. He visto la alegría de los muchos voluntarios que vienen de visita. He visto a la comunidad unirse maravillosamente en su esfuerzo por ayudar a las víctimas. Cuando respondemos al llamado de Dios a la santidad, no solo vemos estos signos, sino que vemos cómo impactan a la comunidad en general.