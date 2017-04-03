by Sister Lou Ella, Hickman, IWBS

What does Santa Claus mean when he asks, “Who are you, Jack Frost? What is your center?” Note: the Biblical idea of heart is the person’s center or core.

Jesus said that we are to become like little children. What scenes best reveal what means to be child?

For me, one of the most important insights for adults who deal with children is to remember what it feels like to be a child. What scenes speak to that idea?

Were you surprised at the way the characters are portrayed? For example, a six-foot Easter bunny that carries a boomerang. What impact did this have on the story? How are the people in the Scripture readings during this week portrayed?

The Easter Bunny sadly declares, “Easter is…new beginnings. Easter’s about Hope. And now it’s gone.” What kind of hope is he referring to? Is hope just looking forward to a better tomorrow or is it something more?

What character did resonate with you?

Pitch, the character who is darkness, makes two important declarations in the film: “You can’t get rid of me. Not forever. There will always be fear.” And, “It is time for fear to rule the world!” What kind of fear was he talking about? What do the Holy Week Scripture readings say about this type of fear? Are there any other Scripture readings that speak of fear?

“We bring wonder and hope. We bring joy and dreams.” How could this be part of the message of Holy Week? How are you and your family the Church’s guardians of hope?

Discuss why you think there were no human adults present to help the children fight Pitch?

If your child suffers from nightmares, how might this film help? How could you include Holy Week and Jesus in the discussion?

How did Jack Frost find his center? When he did, what happened as a result? Many people today are struggling to find their center. In what ways can you as a family help them?

A friend of mine remarked once that children’s movies are really for the adults who take their children to see them. Ever since then, I found myself watching those types of films through that lens. And what a difference that insight has been!Of these, my favorite movie is “The Rise of the Guardians,” which gathers all the wonders of childhood into one story: Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny (Bunnymund), the Tooth Fairy and Mr. Sandman. Then there is “Jack Frost”, a lost child and the “Man in the Moon”. Even though the film seems to be more fitting for a Christmas time viewing, its various themes are perennial one of which is facing fear.Even if you and your family have already seen it, consider re-watching it as you prepare for Holy Week. I have listed some reviewing questions that you can use to spark some discussion.I would welcome feedback if you decide to take on this project as preparation for Holy Week and Easter.