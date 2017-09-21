Beeville college students get Newman Center

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed the new Newman Catholic Student Center in Beeville. The Center is conveniently located across the street from Coastal Bend College, making it an inviting place for students who live in the dorms.



Santiago Moody, a second year student from Brownsville majoring in law enforcement, said he was “really excited to have a place to go on Sunday.” He said being more than two hours away from home sometimes gets lonely and the Center will be a good place to go to at those times.



“A lot of people that go here are away from home,” said Lydia Clark a second year business major from Leander, Texas. “Usually you don’t want to go to a place that is unfamiliar. Being with people you go to school with is a more comfortable place.”



Santos Jones will manage the Center with the help of student volunteers. The Center has several meeting rooms, including one with computers where students can work on classroom assignments. There is a room where they can relax watching television, a kitchen to prepare food for those visiting the Center and a large meeting area, which will double as a chapel for Mass and other activities.



Plans call for a late evening Sunday Mass as well as Mass on Wednesday, followed by lunch for the community. Jones plans on providing Eucharistic Adoration, Catholic studies—Catholic 101, An Introduction to Catholicism— and Bible studies.



Father Richard Gonzales from nearby St. Joseph Parish will serve as chaplain of the Center. Priests in the Beeville Deanery are also expected to serve the Center from time to time.



The Diocese of Corpus Christi’s Legacy of Faith, Future of Hope Campaign and a grant from the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation made the Center possible.

