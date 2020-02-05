Beeville Knights present Eagle Scout Award to Robert Rosas, Jr.

Robbie Rosas receives the Eagle Scout Award from The Knights of Columbus Council #1653 at St. Joseph Church in Beeville. Celebrating with Robbie at his award ceremony are, from left, Brendan D. O’Conner, Pat Del Rosario, Lorenzo V. Garcia, Robert M. Rosas, Father Richard Gonzales, John T. Veselka and Frank G. Cuevas.
Contributed photo
The Knights of Columbus Council #1653 from St. Joseph Church in Beeville recently awarded Robert “Robbie” Manuel Rosas Jr. with his Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank offered by the scouts. According to Grand Knight Lawrence Garcia, Robbie demonstrates the Scout spirit by living the Scout Oath and Law.
The Knights of Columbus have a history of chartering units that is almost as old as the BSA itself. Both are organizations with service to others as a core value; both require a belief in God for membership, and both exist for the promotion of ethical and moral choices.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, Robbie worked at the Iraq Afghanistan Veterans Organization (IAVO)
Retreat Center. He cleaned, painted, built a ramp, put in barn doors and a side door, and created a memorial wall for Army Staff Sergeant Michael Collier and a sponsor wall to serve as a storage shed at the center. He was required to plan, develop, and lead to complete the project.
The scouts provide a series of surmountable obstacles and steps in overcoming them through the advancement method. Scouts plan their advancement and progress at their own pace as they meet each challenge. Scouts are recognized and rewarded for each achievement, which helps them gain self-confidence. The steps in the advancement system help a Scout grow in self-reliance and in the ability to help others.
Robbie earned a total of 69 Merit Badges.
Raised by his maternal grandparents Jesse and Rosie Soto, Robbie began scouting at age nine, and like most boys, he joined the scouts because it seemed like it would be fun. As he got older and his experience in scouting evolved, he realized that the fun was only one aspect of the scouting program. He began to thrive on learning and leadership positions.
Robbie is currently a senior patrol leader for his troop; he has been the cub scout den chief for pack 451 for the last five years for which he has been awarded the Den Chief Service Award, and he is a BSA certified lifeguard.
Robbie has held positions as a chaplain aide for four years, a patrol leader, an assistant patrol leader, a Leave No Trace trainer, an Outdoor Ethics trainer and Quarter Master.
He has completed the following classes/courses: Red Cross Adult First Aid/CPR/AED Certified; Red Cross CPR/AED for Professional Rescuers certified; He has earned the Fireman Chit; National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping and the Totin Chip.
Robbie is currently involved in the Sheriff’s Department Explorer Program. He helps at the St. Joseph’s Vacation Bible School summer program, First United Methodist Church Food Distribution on the second Saturday of each month, and St Joseph’s High School Confirmation Group. He has been an altar server at St. Joseph Church for the past eight years and has attended religious education since he was five years old.
Robbie is now a ninth grader at A.C. Jones High School. At school, Robbie participates in the marching band, symphonic band, welding, law enforcement, and the high school tactical team. His goal is to continue as a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster until he ranks out at age 18.