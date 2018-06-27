'Behold St. Christopher and go your way in safety'

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, I.W.B.S.



Summertime means travel time whether it is across the state or the country. The sisters in my community, like many travelers, say special prayers for a safe journey even if it is just a visit to the doctor’s office in town. One such travel prayer Catholics have used for centuries is “St. Christopher, protect us."Because there was little about his life that could be verified, he was taken off the official Church calendar in 1970. In other words, he is the stuff of legend. So, can one even ask who was St. Christopher, really?While the evidence remains buried within the legend and stories overlap, I decided the question was worth pursuing. During my research for this blog, I found information that I already knew and some things that I didn’t and in the process, I discovered some connections that made this mystery man a bit more real.Many Catholics know the story/legend that is depicted on medals, statues, and holy cards—that of Christopher’s carrying the Christ child across a river, but there is more to the story. Part of that more is that he is also venerated in the Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Oriental Orthodox, and the Anglican faith communities.The Eastern Orthodox liturgy honors him as a martyr with two hymns: the Troparion Tone 4 and the Kontakion Tone 4.As I read the several versions of the legend that all lead to the encounter with the Christ child, one detail particularly stood out for me. Eager to serve the most powerful leader, Christopher wandered for a time in search of such a person. At one point in his journeys, he fell into league with Satan, that is until Christopher saw the devil cower before a cross. Thus, he went on to search for the One who is indeed the most powerful.One connection I made was, thanks to this dramatic turnaround, perhaps this saint might be invoked as an intercessor for the hopeless cause of lost souls. After all, J. R. R. Tolkien reminds us, “Not all who wander are lost.”St. Christopher has long been a popular subject in art. One of my favorite pieces I found during my research is in the Westminster Psalter which dates to c. 1250. The artist depicts the saint in a more paternal pose—he carries the Christ child in a sling comparable to what some modern parents have begun doing (this practice has long been in use with indigenous peoples.)During the Middle Ages, he was so popular that his statue was often placed across from the south door in churches so he could be seen when the worshippers left. It was in France, that the phrase “Look at St. Christopher and go on reassured” originated and can be translated into the sentence I chose for the title of this blog. There is a Spanish version that is often found on holy cards: “Si en San Cristóbal confías, de accidente no morirás.” The key word here is confidence.Like many saints, Christopher’s prayerful support covers more than one area. He is the patron of no less than 13 cities as well as six countries. Along with St. Sabastian, he is also the patron of athletes. He shares with St. Joseph the patronage of a holy death and not just protection during one’s travels.Perhaps the reason he intercedes for the dying is that he died a martyr’s death. He was included in a group known as the 14 Holy Helpers. The veneration of this group began during the time of the Black Death (the mid-1330s). I was also surprised to find an extensive list of groups that he is responsible for which ranged from bachelors to gardeners.St. Christopher medals/images have even had cameo appearances in movies. Beginning with the film The Spirit of St. Louis in 1957 to Red 2 in 2013. The writers for some 15 movies have incorporated the saint’s protection into their storyline.Even though our saint is not celebrated on the Church’s Official Liturgical Calendar, he is still present in people’s lives. His story, legend or not, continues to remind us to be Christ-bearers to a hurting world.Lawrence S. Cunningham, The Meaning of Saints. Harper & Row. 1980.Tomie dePola, St. Christopher the Holy Giant. Holiday House, 1994.Margaret Hodge, (adapted) The Legend of St. Christopher. Eerdmans Books for Young Readers, 2009.