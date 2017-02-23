Best-selling author Terri Farley visits with students

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Terri Farley, the popular best-selling author known for her “Phantom Stallion” series and “Seven Tears into the Sea” young reader novels, visited Incarnate Word Academy on Feb. 17 to speak to middle level students about the conservation of American mustangs, how she finds her inspiration, as well as provided students with a personal, comprehensive writing session.



Farley, a California native who taught middle and high school level students after obtaining her Master’s degree in journalism, has sold over 2 million copies of her books in 28 countries and has taught reading and writing workshops for kindergarten to post-graduate level audiences in both the U.S. and Canada.



Her latest book and first nonfiction work, “Wild at Heart: Mustangs and the Young People Fighting to Save Them,” received the 2015 Sterling North Heritage Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature. The book has also been named a Junior Library Guild selection, was honored by the National Science Teachers Association and commended by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.



An advocate for wild horses, Farley uses her works to convey her message of conservation to young people all across the world.



“The fiction books are all fact based but also contain a continuing cast of characters that carry the same message,” she said of her “Phantom Stallion” series.



During her workshop with seventh grade Middle Level students, Farley provided aspiring writers with tips she’s learned throughout her years as a novelist and journalist.