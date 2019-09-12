BGMPS event helps build father and son relationship

Football players from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School bonded with their dads at a sports event entitled “Decals with Dads” at the Bishop Garriga Kenedy Center on Sept. 11. The event was held to build the father and son relationship.
Players invited their dad or male figure to place a cross decal on their helmet to start the season. Father Peter Martinez, President led the players, parents, and coaches in prayer for the boys and a successful healthy season.
As the year progresses, small decals will be awarded for gameplay and will be placed around the cross their dad placed.