BGMPS revives the saints

by Alejandra Ochoa, Contributor

Sixth-graders of Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School revived the saint of their choice on All Saints Day, Nov. 1. Religion teacher Divina LeGrange organized The Saints Wax Museum. Students were given a task to choose a saint and study their lives for their performance.



Guests were treated with a brief description of the chosen saint's life, accomplishments and death at the school. During the performance, parents and faculty and guests discovered some saints had large, encouraging families, while others struggled for support and were born into poverty.