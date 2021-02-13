BGMPS student gives special recognition to ICU staff at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline

As part of National Catholic School Week Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School students took time to recognize Healthcare Heroes by creating beautiful thank you cards.
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Staff at CHRISUTS Spohn Shoreline Hospital received these cards and were so very grateful for the thoughtfulness of these children.
“I would like to extend a thank you to the Bishop Garriga students for recognizing how hard our healthcare workers are working to extend our healing mission,” said Phillip Valadez, ICU Clinical Director. “We will continue to do our best for the community.”