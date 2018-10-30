BGMPS students learn effects of bullying

by Alejandra Ochoa, Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School

Students at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School learned the effects of bullying as part of Red Ribbon Week on Oct. 30 from a survivor, expert and activist, Jodee Blanco. Blanco told the students her story in a 90-minute presentation at the Kenedy Center.



During her presentation, Blanco explained that most bullies don’t realize that their actions hurt people, because they think that they are “only playing around.”



She also explained that the pain these people inflict can last for years. Jodee is a best seller author and the books she has written are “Please Stop Laughing at Me” and “Please Stop Laughing at Us.”



At the end of her presentation, she issued the following challenge: “Go up to someone you’ve never been nice to before and ask them to hang out with you. Do it before 3 p.m. tomorrow,” she said. “To those of you that receive such an invitation, accept it with grace and dignity.”



Blanco also challenged the students to learn the difference between tattling or snitching, which is done to be hurtful, and telling, which is done to help.



Blanco held a parent session that night at 6:30 p.m. to inform parents about bullying and how to prevent and help.

