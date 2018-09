Bishop Michael Mulvey thanked the Border Patrol, local ranchers and members of the community at a meeting he attended in Falfurrias on Aug. 30. The meeting, he said, "offered great insights into their difficult work in dealing with human and drug trafficking."

"I was moved by the traumatic accounts of people being mistreated by the traffickers and their personal accounts of treating the people they pick-up with humane treatment and dignity," Bishop Mulvey said.