Bishop blesses new chalice, ciborium and paten for St. Anthony of Padua

Father Ponnuswamy R. Victor and Shawn Zak hold up the new chalice, ciborium and paten for St. Anthony of Padua Mission in Austwell in front of St. Helen of the True Cross of Jesus Church.
Elizabeth Morales | STC
Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed the new chalice, ciborium and paten for Saint Anthony of Padua Mission in Austwell on Sept. 14.
Pastor Father Ponnuswamy R. Victor and parishioners Shawn Zak and Morgan Vrazel traveled an hour from Austwell to Corpus Christi to receive the blessing for their parish's liturgical vessels.
