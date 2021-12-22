Bishop brings message of joy

Volunteers for prison ministry outside the McConnel Unit in Beeville are from left, Art Hernandez, Father Jacob Valayath, Dr. Brendan O'Conner, Bishop Mulvey, Everardo Elizondo, and Deacon Roger Rosenbaum.
Photo by Jaime Reyna | for STC
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the annual Christmas Mass for over 120 inmates at the McConnell Unit Prison in Beeville on Dec. 20. Inmates provided music, served as lectors and altar servers. They also provided simultaneous translation for those who wanted to listen in Spanish.
In his homily, Bishop Mulvey shared the Christmas message of Joy.
Some donors provided coffee and pastries for the inmates after Mass.
Deacon Roger coordinated the visit with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), and Father Jacob Valayath, the pastor at St. James Parish in Beeville, heard confessions.