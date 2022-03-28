Bishop celebrates the Holy Eucharist, the annunciation and his anniversary

We are here to celebrate the Holy Eucharist, which is the fruit of the Annunciation of the Lord,” said Bishop Michael Mulvey during his March 25 homily on the Solemnity of the Annunciation and his 12th Anniversary of Episcopal Ordination as the eighth bishop of Corpus Christi. “Mary’s response to Gabriel was not a casual ‘yes.’ It was not a ‘yes’ to a friend, but it was a yes, a fiat to God, to be faithful to God, to be obedient to him, to be obedient to His Church.”
“It was Mary saying to the Lord. I am your handmaid. Let it be done to me, as you will. It was Mary’s ultimate moment of freedom. Let your will, whatever it is, be done in me. How many of us are at that point —because Mary is the model of being a Christian. Mary is the model of the one who follows Jesus Christ,” Bishop Mulvey said.
During his homily bishop also spoke of his gratitude to his family. He said he received flowers earlier in the day from all of his siblings. His sister Martha included sunflowers in the bouquet, which were symbolic. “They follow the sun wherever the sun is,” he said. “It’s a reminder to always look to God and do His will.”
Before Mass ended, Bishop Mulvey thanked Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, priests religious, deacons, Knights of Columbus, Dames and Knights of the Holy Sepulcher, seminarians and friends. He thanked Corpus Christi Cathedral musicians and Alex Oldroyd, Director of Music.