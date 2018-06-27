Bishop dedicates Regina Caeli Shrine

Bishop Michael Mulvey dedicated the newly erected statue, Regina Caeli Shrine, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on June 24 after presiding over the 10:15 a.m. Mass. The statue, sculpted by Pedrini Mario & Company, is carved out of Italian White Carrara marble and the sculpture is 7 feet tall. The sculpture is sitting on a 6-foot pedestal in the middle of the new parking lot at the church.



Parishioners were encouraged to bring fresh roses or bouquets in honor of Our Lady. The dedication plaque reads, “Dedicated in thanksgiving in honor of the Immaculate Virgin Mother of our Lord Jesus Christ, Mary the Queen of Heaven by the clergy and parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.”



Father Rodolfo Vásquez, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, concelebrated Mass and Deacon Jesse Hinojosa assisted.

