Bishop Emeritus Carmody blesses new covered pavilion at the Mother Teresa Day Shelter

Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody welcomed clients, staff and friends of the Mother Teresa Day Shelter as the early morning rays beat sideways through the new covered pavilion on July 30.
A lectionary, a vase full of flowers, a bowl of holy water, a cross and candles were set next to him on a table covered with a white table cloth.
He explained that lit candles are a symbol that the Mother Teresa Shelter is a place of warmth and hospitality. “I love the signs outside that says, ‘no loitering here,’'" he said. "Come in. This is your home.”
“We are all brothers and sisters… always taking care of one another,” Bishop Carmody said. “No matter what condition we are in, we’re all loved we’re all affirmed and we’re all God’s children. Always remember that.
“When you look into the face of another person and see them as your brother and sister then there is beauty in the world and when you do not see each other as brothers and sisters there is darkness.”
As he blessed the new covered pavilion, he sprinkled holy water along its outer edges and blessed attendees, some who, though weary, made the sign of the cross.
He blessed the cross that will soon hang under the new covered pavilion, he said that it is a reminder that the Lord loved us so much that he died for us.
Bishop Carmody thanked those who designed the new covered pavilion, those who supported it and especially, he said, “We bless those who will use it.
The new covered pavilion was made possible through the generosity of Mike Lippincott of Fulton Construction who donated the labor of building it, the Msgr. Rory Dean estate and Gary Ramirez who donated money toward the materials.
During the two weeks the new covered pavilion was being built over the existing open courtyard at the shelter, Father Peter Elizardo, pastor at Sacred Heart Church, allowed clients to take shelter in the old Central Catholic School cafeteria, where they could get away from the heat, rest their heads and get a bite to eat.
Bishop Carmody thanked the staff at Catholic Charities and the Sisters of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament for their kindness and their love and commitment "to all of our brothers and sisters."
As the suns intensity gained momentum in the sky and clients stood in line to get their morning tacos, the covering in the courtyard began to provide a much-needed respite from the harsh heat of the midmorning sun.