Bishop expresses solidarity with Jewish communities

by Judy Keane, USCCB





















Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski, Bishop of Springfield and Chairman of the USCCB Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs.

Catholic News Agen cy

In response to the recent rise in anti-Semitic actions that have taken place across the U.S., Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski, Bishop of Springfield and Chairman of the USCCB Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, has issued a statement expressing solidarity and support for our Jewish brothers and sisters, while also calling for the rejection of these hateful actions.“On behalf of the bishops and people of the Catholic Church…I want to express our deep sympathy, solidarity and support to our Jewish brothers and sisters who have experienced once again a surge of anti-Semitic actions in the United States,” Bsihop Rozanski said. “I wish to offer our deepest concern, as well as our unequivocal rejection of these hateful actions. The Catholic Church stands in love with the Jewish community in the current face of anti-Semitism.”The bishop pointed to Pope Francis who recently said, “The grave danger is to disown our neighbors. When we do so…we deny the most important Commandments of Jesus.”Bishop Rozanski pointed out that “herein lies the danger, dehumanization.” At the same time, it an opportunity to shine “the light of the love of neighbor may illuminate the Earth with its stunning brightness like a lightning bolt in the dark; that it may wake us up and let true humanity burst through with authentic resistance, resilience and persistence.”The bishop encouraged everyone to remember their neighbor, to find the opportunities to be lights of resistance, resilience and persistence during these “contentious times, especially with all our brothers and sisters of faith.”