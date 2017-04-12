Bishop Garriga Crusaders hosted first game ever

The Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School baseball team hosted its first home game in school history on April 8 at St. John Paul II Baseball Field. Bishop Michael Mulvey gave the invocation and threw out the first pitch. The Crusaders played a doubleheader against the Santa Gertrudis Lions, losing the first game 6-3 and rallying to win the second game 2-1.



Coaches Jason Moreno and Frank Galavan coach the Crusaders team members Luke Castaneda (7), Erik Juarez (8), Alex Flores (9), Chance Dittman (10), Aidan Olivo (11), Joshua Moreno (12), Kody Torres (13), Sean Philpotts (14), Dylan Olivarez (15), Aaron Swetish (16), Alec Maxwell (18) and Jacob Cruz (20).



"This is our inaugural year and we're hoping for great success and great improvement in the years to come," Delia Rosenbaum, Vice Principal of Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School said. "All the students take sports very seriously, keeping in mind the schools motto, the '3 G's' God, Grace and Games."



The Lady Crusader Softball team will host its first home game on Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Baseball Field.

