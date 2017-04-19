Bishop Garriga Softball team hosts first game ever



Athletic Director, Coach Jack Tanny and Coach Jaime Cortez with softball team members Mozelle Salazar (3), Emelie Rodriguez (7), Norah Garcia (8), Marisa Garcia (9), Kelsey Owen (11), Malazai Flores (12), Araceli Lozano (13), Claudia Sanchez (14), Emma Rodriguez (15), Emma Ybarra (17), Olivia Rocha (18), Selena Romero (20), Nina McWha (21), and Kadence Mendez (22).



The Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School softball team hosted their first home game in school history on April 13 against Banquete. School President Father Peter Martinez gave the invocation and threw out the first pitch. The Lady Crusaders defeated the Bulldogs 10-6 in thrilling fashion. Their next home game is Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m.



