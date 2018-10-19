Bishop Garriga students "Punch Out Cancer"

Students at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School held their 5th annual cancer walk on Oct. 12 to raise funds to donate to the American Cancer Association. The 1K walk around the campus was not only to raise funds but to raise awareness. This year’s theme was “Punch Out Cancer!"



Sarah V. Urbanovsky, a seventh-grade student, designed this year's pink shirts worn throughout the campus. The pink shirt has a pair of pink boxing gloves being held up by blue strings. The blue strings are very significant to the school because of their principal, Mr. René Gonzalez, who is currently fighting cancer at the moment.





