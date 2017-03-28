Bishop Garriga students, teacher fans of Pope Francis



















Seventh graders Aidan Olivo, Paul Samaniego, Emelie Rodriguez and Olivia Rocha contribute pope’s quotes to school bulletin board.

Sean and Betsy Hutzler being blessed by Pope Francis on March 15. Contributed photo

Students at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School follow Pope Francis on Twitter @Pontifex so they may stay up to date with his inspirational quotes and other information from the Holy Father. They also post "Pope Quotes" bulletin board.On March 15, Pope Francis blessed one of the school’s religion teachers, Betsy Hutzler and her husband Sean while on a visit to the Vatican. “We are big fans of Pope Francis here at Bishop Garriga,” Betsy Hutzler said.