Bishop gives public witness on Feast Day of Corpus Christi

Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass for the Feast of Corpus Christi, the titular feast for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, on Sunday, June 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral.



In his homily, Bishop Mulvey said that each time we go to our parish church we enter into the environment that is the house of God. "We live in the house of God in the house of that friendship with Jesus. The heart of this celebration is listening and receiving his true body and blood, his flesh, the light of the world inside us," he said. "What our minds can't comprehend–only faith can really reveal what we make of this gift he has given us."



After Mass Bishop Mulvey led a Eucharistic procession around Corpus Christi Cathedral, giving public witness to the real presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christi in the Eucharist.

