Bishop Kihneman installed as shepherd of Diocese of Biloxi

Bishop Louis Kihneman III was installed as the fourth bishop of Biloxi on Friday, April 28, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral and carried live on EWTN. Bishop Mulvey closed his remarks to the faithful gathered at the cathedral with the words from the January issue of the South Texas Catholic, “from Corpus Christi to Biloxi with love.”



He told those gathered that his appointment by Pope Francis was a tremendous honor but breathtaking at the same time. Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi was a concelebrant at the Mass of Installation and a number of faithful from the Diocese of Corpus Christi were at the Cathedral for the providential occasion.



See the full story in the June issue of the South Texas Catholic.









