Bishop leads prayer service at commissioning of newest CHRISTUS Spohn president

The last instruction that Jesus gave the disciples was to go out and take action in the world. He told them, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe everything that I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20).
Just like the disciples were called to action, so too are the leaders at CHRISTUS Spohn called to action.
On Aug. 27 at St. Theresa of Hungary Church in Alice Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over the prayer service at the commissioning of the newest member of CHRISTUS Spohn’s leadership team, Thomas McKinney, MHA FACHE.
McKinney is serving as president for two hospital ministries, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg.
Bishop Mulvey spoke of reaching out to the periphery – to those who need our help the most and those who are the most vulnerable.
The ceremony of commissioning has been part of the CHRISTUS ministry since its inception. It reminds the leaders that they are called to serve. The Bishop was able to reach out to those present with a message of love of brother and sister and of being servant leaders to those they work alongside.
Deacon Richard Morin and Father Peter Elizardo assisted.