Bishop meets with youth and young adults to discuss the Pre-Synod survey

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey and Jaime Reyna, Director of Youth Ministry, met with students and campus ministers from three Newman Centers in the Diocese of Corpus Christi to discuss the results of the 2017 Pre-Synod survey that would help address their pastoral needs.

The 2018 Synod, “Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment” will be occurring in Rome sometime in October. It will be a result of Pope Francis’ requests to bishops from all over the world who conducted similar surveys.

Father Eric Chapa and campus minister Amy Barragree joined in the discussion at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on April 5; campus minister Santos Jones at Coastal Bend College in Beeville on April 9; and Father Joseph Lopez and campus minister Nina Joiner from Texas A&M University-Kingsville on April 11.

“The results are in and we are doing these sessions based on that survey,” Reyna said. “We are collecting more information so that we can have a clear plan of action–to see how the Church can work with young people, immediately–and work together.”

“Bishop Mulvey wants people to know he is listening,” Reyna said.

The Office of Youth Ministry will take the results of the survey, merge those with the high school age results and combine both into one assessment. Their goal is to share it with the Presbyteral Council and integrate it into the diocesan pastoral plan.

“One thing young people want to see church leaders like priests, deacons and others be more active in events and ministry–be more visible. They also want to see the bishop, priests and other lay leaders on social media, because that’s where young people get information,” Reyna said.

The first meeting with high school youth was on April 22 at Most Precious Blood Parish. The other meetings will be determined at a later date. For more information visit diocesecc.org/youth.