Bishop Mulvey announces new assignments

The Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, makes the following announcements:
The Reverend Robert Dunn, Pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Pastor of St. Gertrude Parish, Kingsville, with residence at St. Gertrude Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Varghese Ethappiri, Pastor of Our Lady of Consolation Parish, Vattman, Sacred Heart Mission, Ricardo, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Riviera, is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Odem, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Edroy, with residence at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish rectory, effective 9 June 2021.
The Reverend James Farfaglia, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Pastor of St. Francis de Paula Parish, San Diego, and Saint Joseph Mission, Palito Blanco, with residence at St. Francis de Paula Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Very Reverend Joseph Lopez, JCL, Pastor of St. Gertrude Parish, Kingsville, is appointed Pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at Most Precious Blood Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend José Naul Ordonez, Pastor of St. Martin of Tours Parish, Kingsville, is appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Pilar Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at Our Lady of Pilar Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Balaswamy Pasala, Pastor of St. Francis de Paula Parish, San Diego, and Saint Joseph Mission, Palito Blanco, is appointed Pastor of St. Frances of Rome Parish, Agua Dulce, with residence at St. Frances of Rome Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Andy Sensenig, OMI, Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Sarita, is also appointed as Pastor of Our Lady of Consolation Parish, Vattman, Sacred Heart Mission, Ricardo, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Riviera with residence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish rectory, effective 9 June 2021.
The Reverend Lukose Thirunelliparambil, Pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Beeville, and Sacred Heart Mission, Pettus, is appointed Pastor of St. James Parish, Bishop, and St. James Mission, Driscoll, with residence at St. James Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Luis Alfredo Villarreal, Pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Pastor of St. Martin of Tours Parish, Kingsville, with residence at St. Martin of Tours Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend John Xaviour, Pastor of St. James Parish, Bishop, and St. James Mission, Driscoll, is appointed Pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Corpus Christi, with residence at St. Philip the Apostle Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend John Chavarria, Pastor of St. Frances of Rome Parish, Agua Dulce, and St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Banquete remains Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Banquete with residence at St. Michael the Archangel Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Isaias Estepa, Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Odem, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Edroy, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Beeville, and Sacred Heart Mission, Pettus, with residence at Our Lady of Victory Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Juan Villagómez, SOLT, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Corpus Christi, upon agreement with the General Priest Servant of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Corpus Christi, effective 7 July 2021 with residence yet to be determined.
The Reverend Eric Chapa, Parochial Vicar of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostle Parish, Corpus Christi, is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Martin of Tours Parish, Kingsville and Chaplain of the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center, Texas A&M University- Kingsville, with residence at St. Martin of Tours Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Richard Gutierrez, Parochial Vicar of St. Gertrude Parish, Kingsville, is appointed Parochial Vicar of Corpus Christi Cathedral, Corpus Christi, with residence at the Cathedral rectory effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Peter Martinez retains his assignment as President of St. John Paul II High School and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School with a change of residence. Presently in residence at St.
Philip the Apostle Parish rectory, he will be in residence at Most Precious Blood Parish rectory, effective 7 July 2021.
The Reverend Prince Kuruvila, Parochial Vicar of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, is granted retirement from active ministry, effective 1 July 2021.
19 May 2021
+Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey
Bishop of Corpus Christi
Very Rev. James G. Stembler
Vicar General & Moderator of the Curia