Bishop Mulvey asks us to pray for victims of human trafficking

Today, July 30th the World Day Against Trafficking of Persons is being observed in the United States and throughout the world.
Nearly 40.3 million people are ensnared in some form of organized Human Trafficking which is a modern day form of slavery - another assault on the dignity of human life. I invite us in the Diocese of Corpus Christi to pause today to pray for the victims of this horrific crime against humanity.
Please take some time to visit the website
www.usccb.org/stopslavery to become better informed as to how prevalent this sin is and learn what measures can be employed to prevent trafficking. Thank you for becoming informed and praying for these victims.