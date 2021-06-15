Bishop Mulvey blesses new religious education/multi-use building

Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed the newly constructed religious education annex building at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Flour Bluff on Saturday, June 12.
Designed by John R. Wright and constructed by Wright Architects, the annex was proposed as a multi-use building. The room consists of an open area, a kitchen, and three rooms with indoor glass windows.
Father Joseph Nguyen said that the building is mainly for the youth and plans to use one of the rooms for after-school tutoring. Church parishioner and financier Doug Bracken said, “We all decided to take a risk, and it worked out for us.”
Deacon Frank Rodriguez, who is now retired from youth ministry, said, “this building has been a dream for a long time.”
The blessing coincided with the church’s 28th annual Ethnic Festival, which features cuisines from around the world, live music, and local businesses, and serves as one of the church’s two major fundraisers.