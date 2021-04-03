Bishop Mulvey blesses sacramental oils at annual Chrism Mass

Not since the beginning of the 2019 pandemic has the Corpus Christi Cathedral been so full of life. Even though attendance was limited, every other pew was filled with faithful Catholics who joined their bishop and priests at the annual Chrism Mass on March 27.
The Chrism Mass has a threefold purpose. Bishop Michael Mulvey blesses sacred oils for sacramental and pastoral use throughout the Church in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The Chrism Mass demonstrates the unity of priests with their bishop, and priests renew their priestly promises of prayer, obedience, celibacy and recommit themselves to the Lord’s service.
Bishop Mulvey, addressing his priests during his homily, said, “We began a journey with the Father as sons through our baptismal rebirth at the baptism of fire. And through life, we have come to know the Father in many ways in moments of prayer, in moments of tender illumination, perhaps. But there is a way as we grow older, and certainly, as priests, we are to recognize our Father’s nearness. The closeness of God and the true meaning of being a son comes through suffering,” he said.
Referencing Pope Francis’ apostolic letter on St. Joseph, Patris Corde (“With a Father’s Heart”), Bishop Mulvey said that Joseph found happiness not in mere self-sacrifice but his gift of self. “There’s a distinction in Joseph. We never see him frustrated in the Gospel, but only as someone who trusted.
“We understand what it means to sacrifice ourselves, but do we understand what it means to give of ourselves? As we minister in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, especially on Sunday we face our people in the Eucharist, we know that we are there to not only give the gift of the Eucharist but to offer the gift of ourselves,” Bishop Mulvey said.
After the homily, three permanent deacons presented each of the oils in urns to Bishop Mulvey for his blessing. They were the oil of the sick, the oil of catechumens and the sacred oil of Chrism. “Bless this oil and sanctify it for our use. Make this oil a remedy for all who are anointed with it; heal them in body, in soul and in spirit, and deliver them from every affliction,” prayed Bishop Mulvey over the oil of the sick.
And again, with outstretched hands, the bishop prayed over the oil of catechumens, used before the baptismal rite. He said, “Bless this oil and give wisdom and strength to all who are anointed with it in preparation for their baptism. Bring them to a deeper understanding of the Gospel, help them to accept the challenge of Christian living, and lead them to the joy of new birth in the family of your Church.
The final urn containing the Holy Chrism, used for Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Orders was brought forth and the bishop mixed the balsam and olive oil before consecrating it as Chrism. This fragrant oil is used for anointing during the celebration of the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Ordination. Chrism is also used in the rites of anointing on the dedication of new churches and altars. Before consecrating the Chrism, the bishop breathed over the vessel of oil, symbolizing the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the oil to be consecrated.
Joining Bishop Mulvey in concelebration and brotherhood were many diocesan priests and Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody. Also, in attendance were religious, deacons, Knights of Columbus, and Dames and Knights of the Holy Sepulcher.