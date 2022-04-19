Bishop Mulvey celebrates annual Chrism Mass

The Corpus Christi Cathedral resonated with liturgical music as altar servers, deacons, and priests from throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi reverently processed onto the altar, followed by Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody and Bishop Michael Mulvey at the annual Chrism Mass on April 12.
Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, serving as honor guards, provided passage as Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, leading the procession, sat in pews reserved for them in the front rows. Music from the choir loft sang by the cathedral Pontifical Chorale was led by Alex Oldroyd and Dr. Meaghan King.
Bishop Mulvey presided over the Mass, gave the homily and received the sacred oils to be blessed.
During his homily bishop spoke on synodality as the way of being Church. He said, “We are a journeying pilgrim church. The life of the Church in Corpus Christi and throughout its diocese is not simply a past to remember, but a future to build. This requires a personal and pastoral conversion on all our parts — a conversion to another way of seeing things, to a deeper listening to the story behind our history, and to a prophetic recognition that God is saying to us, ‘I am doing new things here.’”
Bishop Mulvey spoke of synodality as “the key feature of God’s unfolding plan —learning to listen to each other and walk together in our various vocations expresses clearly what the Spirit has been insisting on since the Second Vatican Council.”
After the bishop gave his homily, the priests renewed the promises made at their ordinations; to be “more united with the Lord Jesus;” and “faithful stewards of the mysteries of God in the Holy Eucharist and other liturgical rites.”
Three deacons chosen to present the sacred oils to the bishop announced the names of the oils: “The Oil of the Sick, The Oil of Catechumens and the Sacred Chrism.”
When Bishop Mulvey blessed “The Oil of the Sick,” he asked the Lord to strengthen all who are ill, to free them from pain and heal them and that that anointed share in the suffering of Christ for the good of the Church.
Then he blessed “The Oil of Catechumens.” This oil is used as a blessing and strengthening oil for those preparing for Baptism.
When the Sacred Chrism was brought forward, the bishop mixed the balsam and olive oil and breathed over it, symbolizing the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the oil. The Sacred Chrism is for anointing during the celebration of the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Ordination and other rites of anointing.