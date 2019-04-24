Bishop Mulvey celebrates Holy Thursday Mass in prison

Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Holy Thursday Mass at the McConnell Unit on April 18 and following the example set by Christ, washed and kissed the feet of 12 men.
Over the years, Bishop Mulvey has celebrated Mass many times in South Texas prisons, but as he openly shared with his incarcerated brothers – the day was significant because it marked his first Holy Thursday Mass at any of the prisons.
Sister Mary Paul Hon, IWBS accompanied him on this momentous day. According to Jaime Reyna, who is the director of Prison Ministry under the Office of Multicultural and Social Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Sister Mary Paul was one of the original ministers at the McConnel Unit, serving as Eucharistic Minister and working closely with the prisoners, ministering to their spiritual needs.
Deacon Roger Rosenbaum, Prison Ministry Coordinator for the Diocese, assisted the bishop during Mass and helped bring the Word of God to the incarcerated.
Also, in attendance and hearing confessions were Father Richard Gonzales from St. Joseph in Beeville, Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil from Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville and Father Jacob John Valayath from St. Frances of Rome Parish in Agua Dulce.
“They were so thankful for us being there,” Reyna said. “They treated us like family. You could see it in their eyes.”