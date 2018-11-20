Bishop Mulvey celebrates Mass in recognition of deacons

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Some 100 deacons joined Bishop Michael Mulvey on the altar Nov. 18 at Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of permanent deacons in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, who along with the rest of the U.S. dioceses, celebrate 50 years since the re-institution of permanent deacons. Cathedral pews were filled by family members and friends and Father James Stembler, Vicar General of the diocese, concelebrated with Bishop Mulvey.After the homily, Bishop Mulvey asked deacons to re-commit themselves to the Lord and His Church; to discharge the Office of Deacon with humility and love; to have faith and proclaim this faith in word and action; to deepen and maintain a spirit of prayer and shape their lives like Jesus, the servant.Currently, there are 100 deacons in the Diocese of Corpus Christi: 73 are active and serving in their ministries, and 27 are retired, semi-retired, or inactive due to health or personal issues. There are also 13 men in formation with a tentative ordination date scheduled for the latter part of 2020.See article in our November Issue article