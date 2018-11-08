Bishop Mulvey helps families honor their loved ones

by South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey officiated a special Mass to help families honor lost loved ones at Seaside Memorial Park funeral home chapel on All Souls Day, Nov.2. Participants brought pictures of loved ones and lit candles in their memory and after Mass, several deacons from the Diocese of Corpus Christi prayed with families at the gravesite of their loved ones.



“All Souls Day is a day we commemorate all those who have passed. We see life as a journey we pray with them and for them, so they may soon be in God’s presence fully,” Bishop Mulvey said.



Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, Vicar General Father James Stembler and Msgr. Richard Shirley concelebrated Mass with Bishop Mulvey. The deacons in attendance and blessing the graves were Sal Alvarado, Lupe Vasquez, Freddie Perez, Hector Salinas, Marc Washburne, Ron Martinez and Arnold Marcha.



Msgr. Michael Howell was the vocal soloist during Mass and Michael Mullins, the organist.