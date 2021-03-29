Bishop Mulvey celebrates Mass on the Feast of the Annunciation and his 11th anniversary as bishop

“God is never finished with our lives. God never finishes speaking. Sometimes very powerful; sometimes very subtle and in the most unexpected ways,” Bishop Michael Mulvey said in his homily on March 25. The day marked the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord and the 11th Anniversary of his Episcopal Ordination and Installation as the eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
He drew parallels between Mary’s “yes,” and moments in our own lives when we have experienced an annunciation or sign from God.
Bishop Mulvey recalled when he received a phone call to tell him that Pope Benedict XVI chose him to be the eighth bishop of Corpus Christi. “My ‘yes’ at that moment was decisive, but I was also uncertain what lay ahead,” he said. “These are moments when we are to think that God through his emissaries (an angel) is calling us to do something for the Church.
Before Mass had ended, Vicar General Father James Stembler spoke admirably of Bishop Mulvey’s leadership and perseverance through Covid-19, hurricanes and a freeze. “Thank you for your ‘yes’ to God,” he said. And Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo read a city proclamation declaring March 25, 2021, as the 11th Anniversary of Bishop Michael Mulvey’s Episcopal Ordination. “This Ordination Day in Corpus Christi, I urge all citizens to join me in thanking Bishop Mulvey for his stewardship, his ministry and his stellar leadership.
Sitting in the front row were Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer of the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System and his wife, Dr. Nelly Garcia Blow, who Bishop Mulvey acknowledged with gratitude.
“We’ve begun to collaborate on some issues for the good of the city, the county and diocese. It means a lot to me to see the Church and government of society work together for the good of area citizens. So, thank you for that leadership,” Bishop Mulvey said. We’re all here to work together for the glory of God’s people. We each make up the body of Christ.
“I’m surrounded by my predecessor [Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody], priests, seminarians, and each one of you saying thank you to God with a renewed promise to serve better, and give what I can – humanly-- in the years to come. Thank you for your friendship. Thank you for your prayers.”
He thanked Corpus Christi Cathedral musicians Alex Oldroyd, Director of Music and Organist; Carolina Salinas, Cantor Pontifical Chorale; and Dr. Meaghan King, Director of Sacred Music, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and Dr. Hope Thacker, Mezzo-Soprano.
Bishop Mulvey also thanked the congregation for coming to celebrate the Feast of the Annunciation, and God’s plan in our Blessed Mother’s life. He reflected on God’s plan for each of our lives.
After Mass chancery staff, priests, seminarians and friends joined Bishop Mulvey at a reception in his honor in St. Joseph Hall.