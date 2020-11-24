Bishop Mulvey celebrates the Feast of Christ the King at Our Lady of Assumption Parish

Bishop Michael Mulvey and Parochial Administrator Father Patrick Higgins concelebrated morning Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Ingleside on the Feast of Christ the King, Nov. 22.
In his homily, Bishop Mulvey mentioned Pope Francis’ Social Encyclical, “Fratelli tutti,” (we’re all brothers and sisters), “because we all have one Father an eternal Father, God. So, you’re my sister; you’re my brother; those in China are brothers and sisters.
“I don’t know them, I don’t see them, but we belong together because we belong in God,” Bishop Mulvey said. “When Pope Pius XI instituted this feast day for the solemnity of Christ, the universal King, he is saying to the world that Christ reigns over all of us with His message of love and peace, mercy, and that they will be judged on that. Christ must be King of our hearts, minds and actions.”
After Mass, Bishop Mulvey blessed the new sign outside the church and also a Celtic framed plaque dedicated to Father Charles Doherty. Father Doherty, who was pastor of Our Lady of Assumption for many years.