Bishop Mulvey celebrates with St. Patrick Mission

Bishop Michael Mulvey concelebrated Mass with Father Philip Panackal on St. Patrick Day, at St. Patrick Mission in San Patricio. After Mass, some 150 parishioners feasted on brisket barbecue and all the fixings.
Bishop Mulvey stayed for the day's festivities and mingled with parishioners.
"It made it so special that Bishop took the time to visit our little old parish," said Ann Clark, secretary of St. Patrick Mission.
Festivities included a Country Store and an auction, which included the traditional handmade quilt made by Angie Gomez.
St. Patrick Mission Barbecue has been an annual fundraiser since 1933 but began as a San Patricio community event long before that.
St. Patrick Mission celebrated their 188th anniversary as a parish.