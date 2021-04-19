Bishop Mulvey confirms Holy Family youth

Photos by Ervey Martinez for South Texas Catholic. See more photos below.
Bishop Michael Mulvey administered the sacrament of confirmation to youth at Holy Family Parish in Corpus Christi on April 14. Since April 7, Bishop Mulvey has begun the two-month process of confirming teens in every parish who have fulfilled the requirements to receive the sacrament.
In the Diocese of Corpus Christi, students receive confirmation at the end of their sophomore year. Preparation is a two-year process for youth, beginning in the ninth grade. Extensive catechesis is required, distinct from the regular religious education program.
Bishop Mulvey conferred the sacrament of confirmation through the anointing with chrism oil on the forehead and proclaimed “Accipe signaculum doni Spiritus Sancti,” which means, “be sealed with the Gift of the Holy Spirit.”
He extended his hands over the whole group and invoked the outpouring of the Holy Spirit with the words, “All-powerful God, Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, by water and the Holy Spirit You freed Your sons and daughters from sin and gave them new life. Send your Holy Spirit upon them to be their helper and guide. Give them the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of right judgment and courage, the spirit of knowledge and reverence. Fill them with the spirit of wonder and awe in Your presence. We ask this through Christ our Lord.”
Holy family youth who received the sacrament of confirmation were: Christopher Chavez, Breydon Cordova, Joaquin Godinez, Cesar Gonzalez, Lana Pena, Vanessa Perez, Jacqueline Quiroz, Jaryn Segura-Guiterrez, Isaac Valadez, and Maribel Valadez.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church specifies that “Preparation for confirmation should aim at leading the Christian toward a more intimate union with Christ and a livelier familiarity with the Holy Spirit—his actions, his gifts, and his biddings—in order to be more capable of assuming the apostolic responsibilities of Christian life.”
According to Canon Law, “The sacrament of confirmation strengthens the baptized and obliges them more firmly to be witnesses of Christ by word and deed and to spread and defend the faith. It imprints a character, enriches by the gift of the Holy Spirit the baptized continuing on the path of Christian initiation, and binds them more perfectly to the Church.”
Confirmations will continue in parishes throughout the diocese through the month of May.