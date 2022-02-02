Bishop Mulvey delivers his second talk on the Eucharist

In preparation for the Eucharistic Congress 2022 on June 24 and 25, Bishop Michael Mulvey delivered the second of his three talks on the Eucharist, entitled “Eucharist and the Word,” at St. Joseph Parish Hall in Alice on Jan. 29.
While addressing over 150 attendees, Bishop Mulvey said, “being a Christian means believing first that God loves us, and having an encounter with the person, Jesus Christ.”
Attendees included 20 youth from Holy Family Parish, the “Connect” group in Corpus Christi, deacon candidates and their wives, parishioners from throughout the diocese, and two youth visiting from San Antonio and Houston. “It takes others to help us,” he added.
Bishop Mulvey’s second talk was based on the section “Our First Encounter” from his pastoral letter,
I Am With You Always to the End of Age.
The talk and discussion included an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter and was live-streamed and recorded. It can be viewed on Facebook at
facebook.com/DioceseOfCorpusChristi.
