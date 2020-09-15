Bishop Mulvey gives strength in prayer for those affected by pipeline explosion

At the Sept. 15 meeting of the Port Commission of the Corpus Christi Authority in the Nueces Room at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center, Bishop Michael Mulvey prayed for all those involved in the recent pipeline explosion which occurred on Aug. 22.
He prayed for the souls of the men who lost their lives, their families and friends grieving for the loss of their loved ones. He prayed for the healing of men still recovering in the hospital.
“Heavenly Father, we ask you to console the families, loved ones of the men who have died. Those closest to them grieve with tears because of the love they shared with these men. The good memories that they had together will bring healing with time.
“But at this moment, as they feel the pain of separation and loss, I assure them that they are not alone. Be with them in their grief. Console them in their sadness. Give them faith in your love. Strengthen their hope that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones in the eternal joy and love of heaven.
“Give them, the families, the assurance that love never dies because you are love. And those who mourn your children are in the embrace of your love. We pray for those who responded to them. Those who were most touched by this tragedy here at the port, we bring all of our needs to you, Father as we pray together.”
Bishop Mulvey was presented with a token of appreciation from Omar Garcia, Chief External Affairs Officer for the Port and Sean Strawbridge, Port of Corpus Christi CEO.