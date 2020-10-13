Bishop Mulvey installs seminarians to the Ministry of Lector

Luis Lozano, Jr. and Ruben Riojas III, two seminarians from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, were installed to the Ministry of Lector on Oct. 10 at a Mass officiated by Bishop Michael Mulvey at Our Lady of Assumption Seminary in Our Lady’s Chapel at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio.
This rite takes place within the celebration of the Eucharist, just after the proclamation of the Gospel. By celebrating Mass and Conferral of Ministry of Lector and Acolyte, Bishop Mulvey represented the Archbishop Bishops of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, and the Bishops of the Dioceses of El Paso, Fort Worth, Laredo and San Bernardino.
After praying for them, Bishop Mulvey presented the Scriptures to them one-by-one as they knelt before him. He said, “Take this book of holy Scripture and be faithful in handing on the word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of His people.
The Mass continued so that the new Lectors received the "Word made flesh" in the Eucharist for the first time as lectors who are charged with proclaiming the Word in the midst of God's people.
Other seminarians installed to the Ministry of Lector were Bernardo Castañeda and Robert Lee Shelton from the Archdiocese of San Antonio; and Austin Evans from the Diocese of Fort Worth.
Seminarians installed to the Ministry of Acolyte were Rafael Becerra Gonzalez and Ottmar M. Tovar-Almanza from the Archdiocese of San Antonio; Anwar Alfonso Camarena from the Diocese of El Paso; Javier Morales, Jose Antonio Perez, Andres Felipe Pulgarin from the Diocese of Laredo; Thomas Davis, Alfredo Ledesma from the Diocese of San Bernardino; and Manh Nguyen from the Society of Domus Dei.
As the General Instructions of the Roman Missal (GRIM) says in paragraph 98.
“The acolyte is instituted for service at the altar and to assist the Priest and Deacon. It is his place principally to prepare the altar and the sacred vessels and, if necessary, to distribute the Eucharist to the faithful as an extraordinary minister. In the ministry of the altar, the acolyte has his own proper functions (cf. nos. 187-193), which he must carry out in person.”