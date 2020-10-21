Diocese Statement Regarding Pope Frances

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX— Pope Francis is reported to have given an interview for a documentary in which he expresses his personal views on civil unions. In his reported interview statements, Pope Francis affirms the dignity of every human person as a child of God and loved by God, including those with same-sex attraction. In this private interview, the Pope is not changing Catholic teaching on marriage as between one man and one woman.
In the reported comments, Pope Francis seems to be expressing his personal, pastoral opinion on whether civil unions can be used to protect the legal rights of all individuals without unjust discrimination. This is a discussion for the political process of each country. This should not be understood as attempting to change the fundamental teaching of the Catholic Church on marriage which remains the same.