Bishop Mulvey issues a statement regarding safety guidelines during Holy Week

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, Diocese of Corpus Christi
In anticipation of the Holy Week and Easter liturgies, the Diocese of Corpus Christi wishes to ensure safety guidelines so that the faithful can gather reverently and safely to celebrate the Paschal Mystery of Christ.
It is important that precautions continue to be observed, such as social distancing, sanitizing before entering and upon leaving the church, and strong encouragement of wearing face coverings while in the church building. As always, we ask for individual responsibility and respect for each other as we celebrate Holy Week, the Sacred Triduum, and Easter, which are the Church’s greatest and most important celebrations.