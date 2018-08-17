Bishop Mulvey issues statement following allegations of Archbishop sexual misconduct

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, Diocese of Corpus Christi

Bishop Michael Mulvey has issued the following statement following the news of allegations of sexual misconduct involving Archbishop Theodore McCarrick.



My dear brothers and sisters,

I write to you today as pastor and bishop of our local Church of Corpus Christi. The news of allegations over the past few weeks of sexual misconduct involving Archbishop Theodore McCarrick has sent shock waves throughout the Church in our country and around the world. We have been more than troubled and humiliated with too many incidents of abuse. The faithful are rightfully scandalized and angered. After due process, if the allegations against Archbishop McCarrick are found to be true, he must face justice to the degree that the case warrants. Those who are culpable by allowing such things to happen are also to be held accountable. No one, regardless of position, should be exempt from the solemn pledge that we have made to provide a safe environment for all of God’s people, especially innocent children.



For victims, nothing material can fully heal the wounds of sexual abuse. I ask you to join me in earnest prayer and fasting for all victims of abuse and in reparation for all the ways that we as members of the Church may have failed them.



Again, as I have done before, I ask that you bring to our attention any case of sexual or any other form of abuse by Church personnel and if necessary to report these to law enforcement.



Those who minister in the Church are to do so reflecting the words of Jesus himself – “the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve.” (Mt 20:28). When true service is eclipsed by a desire for power, recognition or position, people will be hurt and the Gospel of Jesus is tarnished if not disgraced.



With that being said, I want to take this opportunity to thank the many priests, deacons, religious, and laity who serve in our parishes, hospitals and other ministries each day with care and devotion. Thank you; each one of you is appreciated



I want to declare to you again, the People of God, that as your bishop and pastor, I will continue to respond to every claim of abuse in the Diocese of Corpus Christi to the best of my ability, whether sexual, financial or any other form of abuse of power.



Over the course of our Church’s history, there have been dark periods when the sinful actions of certain members of the Church have scandalized and obscured the truth of what the Church should be as the Body of Christ. In such times, reform is called for and it is the Holy Spirit who initiates that reform. I believe we are facing now one of these difficult periods.



Please join me in taking up this present Cross so that we may be purified by its grace remembering the words of St. Paul: “for when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Cor 12:10). In communion with Pope Francis and with me as your bishop, let us dedicate ourselves to listening attentively to the Holy Spirit, to be vigilant in prayer, and to become courageous in hope. As we discern the will of God together, we can forge a way forward in Christ to repair scandal, restore justice, and embrace the Gospel as our way of life - “the light for our path” (cf. Psalm 119:105).



I love the Church with a passion. I know that you do too because she is the Body of Christ and the way to salvation. As we continue to find ways to accompany those who are wounded by abuse and those who are entrapped in the errors of our times, let us find new ways to strengthen our witness as missionary-disciples of Jesus with a renewed faith, ardent hope, and tender charity. Our Pastoral Planning gives us a new opportunity to discern together how best to move forward living as the Body of Christ.

With gratitude for your faith and witness for the Church, I remain,



+Wm. Michael Mulvey



Bishop of Corpus Christi