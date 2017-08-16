Bishop Mulvey names new deans

by Alfredo Cardenas

On Friday, Aug. 11, Bishop Michael Mulvey appointed new deans for the eight deaneries of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Their appointments are effective Sept. 1.

A deanery, called a vicariate forane, is a subdivision of a diocese consisting of a number parishes that is presided over by a dean appointed by the bishop. The dean, also called a vicar forane, works with the clergy of the deanery to ensure that the directions of the bishop are followed, and that the liturgical and canon laws are observed. The deans call and preside over meetings of the deanery and periodically inform the bishop on conditions in the deanery.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi has four deaneries in the rural areas and four in the city of Corpus Christi. The new rural deans include Father Pedro Elizardo of the Alice Deanery; Father Richard Gonzales of the Beeville Deanery; Father Joseph Lopez of the Kingsville Deanery; and Father William Marquis of the Refugio Deanery.

New deans in Corpus Christi are Father Piotr Koziel of the Corpus Christi Central Deanery; Father Emilio Jimenez of the Corpus Christi Five Points Deanery; Father Richard Libby of the Corpus Christi Southside Deanery; and Father Jose Salazar of the Corpus Christi Westside Deanery.